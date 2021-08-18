BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,883 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

DFS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.24. 13,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.