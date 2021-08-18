BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,001 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. CX Institutional grew its position in United Parcel Service by 26.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $270,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.09. The company has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

