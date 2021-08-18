BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,794 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 2.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,816.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 32,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.64.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

