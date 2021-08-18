Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Up 6.6%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 71,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,913,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.