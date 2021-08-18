Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 71,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,913,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21.
About Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
See Also: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.