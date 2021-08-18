BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $896,868.76 and $29.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 335.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000172 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

