Bytecoin (BCN) Hits Market Cap of $340.81 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $340.81 million and $80,174.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00561928 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001524 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

