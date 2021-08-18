BZEdge (BZE) Achieves Market Cap of $270,964.73

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 78.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, BZEdge has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $270,964.73 and approximately $12.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.13 or 1.00413630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00894467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

