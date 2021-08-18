C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

