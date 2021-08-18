Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $421.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.10 million. Cable One reported sales of $338.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total transaction of $2,419,884.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,507.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,998 shares of company stock worth $7,929,817 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $2,051.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,907.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.