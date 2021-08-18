Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Cable One accounts for 5.6% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 2.83% of Cable One worth $326,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total value of $2,419,884.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,507.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $7,929,817 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

CABO stock traded down $57.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,993.35. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,907.97. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.