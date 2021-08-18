Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.86. Cabot Growth ETF shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabot Growth ETF stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

