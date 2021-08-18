Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.28

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 138088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

COG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

