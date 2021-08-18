Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Cactus worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 837,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 274,569 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 69.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 44.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

