CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $32,883.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00142772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00151811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,253.75 or 0.99950992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00891952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,385,335 coins and its circulating supply is 5,342,286 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

