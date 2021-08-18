Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

CRNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

