CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAIXY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 159,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,347. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaixaBank stock. Park National purchased a new stake in shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

