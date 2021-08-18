Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18. 5,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 528,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

