Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

CALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

