Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading 12.7% Higher

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) traded up 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.20. 11,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 624% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter. Calloway’s Nursery had a return on equity of 53.00% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 23 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

