Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.38.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after buying an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.