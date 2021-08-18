Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.