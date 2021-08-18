Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.33.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

