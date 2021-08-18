CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading Down 0.7%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 33,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 137,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

