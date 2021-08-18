Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CANG stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Cango has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73.

CANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

