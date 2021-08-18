CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBM. Raymond James raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

DBM stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.96. 924,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.83. The stock has a market cap of C$602.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

