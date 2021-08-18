CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.93.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 924,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,578. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.86.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

