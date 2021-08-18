Capital Management Corp VA Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,625,836 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.