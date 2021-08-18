Capital Management Corp VA Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 69,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

