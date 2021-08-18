Capital Management Corp VA Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

MA stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.94. 42,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

