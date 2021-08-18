Capital Management Corp VA Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Amgen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.74. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

