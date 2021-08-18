Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,730 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 222,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,386. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

