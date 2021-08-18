Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

