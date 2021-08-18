Capital Management Corp VA Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.62. 29,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

