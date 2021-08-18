Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) were up 40% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $855,831.50, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.