Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €190.15 ($223.71). Carl Zeiss Meditec shares last traded at €188.55 ($221.82), with a volume of 76,520 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.71 ($189.08).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €172.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

