Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.59. 1,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $210.22.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,245.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,977,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $181,824,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,233,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.