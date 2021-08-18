Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 366.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Carriage Services worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

CSV stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,640. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

