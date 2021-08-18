Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

