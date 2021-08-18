Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $405.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $375.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Shares of CVNA opened at $352.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of -301.10 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.78.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $21,550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total value of $10,158,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,653,231 shares of company stock worth $510,808,037. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

