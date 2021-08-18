carVertical Tops One Day Trading Volume of $194,368.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. carVertical has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $194,368.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, carVertical has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.13 or 0.00858834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104073 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

CV is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.