Cash Tech (CATE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $781,891.00

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $115,055.77 and $781,891.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cash Tech coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00856760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00048029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

Cash Tech is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cash Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.