CBC.network Market Cap Tops $8.95 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $86,869.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CBC.network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

