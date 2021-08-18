C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,462.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55.
About C&C Group
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.