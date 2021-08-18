C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,462.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

