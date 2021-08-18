CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 10,237 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 26.8% during the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 119,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,464.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. 125,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,801,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

