CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 8,173 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $4,609,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 108,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.68. 63,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

