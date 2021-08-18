CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,904,000. Broadcom comprises 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.00. 23,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,212. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

