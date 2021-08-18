CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Walmart by 39.9% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 169,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 11.7% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.58. The company had a trading volume of 174,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $421.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

