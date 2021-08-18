CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.58. 174,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $421.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.60. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

