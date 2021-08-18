CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 82,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,113. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

